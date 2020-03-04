Fmr LLC Has $63.50 Million Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $63,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TARO opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

