Fmr LLC Has $60.54 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400,512 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.13% of Cimarex Energy worth $60,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

