Fmr LLC Has $58.88 Million Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,971 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.97% of Glaukos worth $58,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 8,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 233,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of GKOS opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.