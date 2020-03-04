Fmr LLC Has $58.02 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Douglas Dynamics worth $58,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PLOW opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $992.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

