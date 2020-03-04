Fmr LLC Has $57.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Cognex worth $57,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

