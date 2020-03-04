Fmr LLC Has $56.98 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.