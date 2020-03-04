Fmr LLC Has $54.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,847 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

