Fmr LLC Has $54.63 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399,638 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $54,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNN. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

