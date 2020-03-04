Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 544,712 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.52% of PNM Resources worth $61,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,975,000 after acquiring an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,436,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 230,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

