Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,842 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Whiting Petroleum worth $58,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,772 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

