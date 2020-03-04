Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185,461 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.50% of Air Transport Services Group worth $62,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 686,501 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,103,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 553,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,166,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.