Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,233,581 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $59,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

PRO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

