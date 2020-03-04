Fmr LLC Buys 108,343 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VMware worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

VMware stock opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

