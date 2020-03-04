Fmr LLC Acquires 62,312 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Brown & Brown worth $58,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 406,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 104,946 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.