First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CURO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Curo Group by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a return on equity of 282.95% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In related news, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,083,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,915. 44.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURO. Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

