First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,038 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 321,521 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

