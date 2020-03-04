First Trust Advisors LP Sells 688 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

