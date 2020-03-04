First Trust Advisors LP Sells 448 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

PUB opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $111,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark K. Olson purchased 1,905 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $854,663. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

