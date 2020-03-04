First Trust Advisors LP Sells 41,341 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in II-VI were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in II-VI by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in II-VI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIVI. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

II-VI stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.