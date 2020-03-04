First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,871 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pra Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pra Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pra Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Get Pra Group alerts:

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.