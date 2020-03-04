First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,947 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in China Telecom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in China Telecom by 126.7% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHA opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

