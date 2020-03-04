First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,085 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

