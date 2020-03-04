First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AROW opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

