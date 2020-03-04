First Trust Advisors LP Has $320,000 Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 679,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:GTX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

