First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,336,000.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE:SRG opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.