First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

