First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,191 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NYSE:FLR opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.53. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

