First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $3,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.