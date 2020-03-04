First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.61% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. First Business Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

