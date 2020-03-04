First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of First Bancorp worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

FBP opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.