First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 34.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 50.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 42,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. VEON Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.