First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $72,000 in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intelsat by 101.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Intelsat in the third quarter valued at $7,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intelsat by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on I. Barclays dropped their target price on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:I opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Intelsat SA has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.