First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. China International Capital upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

