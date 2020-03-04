First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 649,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.