First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 711,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 252,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 175,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

