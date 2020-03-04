FIL Ltd Buys 468,439 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,439 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Apple worth $1,364,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

