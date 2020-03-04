Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,292.86 ($30.16).

Several research firms have commented on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,301.84 ($17.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,488.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,973.60. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.76.

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 7,229 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.