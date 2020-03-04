Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 85000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

