Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.50

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.15), with a volume of 82590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.37. The company has a market cap of $110.95 million and a PE ratio of -56.50.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

