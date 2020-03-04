Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

