FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 258.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $278.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.43 and a 12-month high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

