Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.65 ($33.32).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €23.28 ($27.07) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.84.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

