Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €23.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.65 ($33.32).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €23.28 ($27.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.84. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.