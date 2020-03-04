Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.60 ($37.91) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.65 ($33.32).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.28 ($27.07) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.84.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.