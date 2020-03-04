Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.65 ($33.32).

FRA EVK opened at €23.28 ($27.07) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.40 and a 200 day moving average of €24.84.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

