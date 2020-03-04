Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.