ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ePlus worth $62,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,032.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,639 shares of company stock valued at $752,694. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $989.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

