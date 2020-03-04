Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

About Engold Mines (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

