Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.10 ($10.58) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.67 ($8.91).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

