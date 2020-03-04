easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Main First Bank lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,393.38 ($18.33).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,064.22 ($14.00) on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Also, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,003 shares of company stock worth $1,526,948.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.