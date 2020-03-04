easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Main First Bank lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,393.38 ($18.33).
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,064.22 ($14.00) on Wednesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,420.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
